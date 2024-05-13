Previous
by natalytry
Photo 1584

Утром Лю позвонила, я под ее общение и завтрак приготовила, и убралась, и стирки, и с Леей погуляла.
Елиз.
Вечером чилл, спать пораньше
13th May 2024 13th May 24

Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
433% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise