by natalytry
Photo 1590

Утром чудно погуляли с Леей - грязища после дождя, я в белых кроссовках, вся одежда потом в стирку)) но очень довольные обе!!!
Днём домашние дела
16th May 2024 16th May 24

Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
