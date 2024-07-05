Previous
Знаковый день by natalytry
Photo 1665

Знаковый день

Новые собачьи знакомства, поход до Кубани на ЮМР, через кофейню. Сильно. Круто.

Ретроспектива показала, что это был один из самых важных дней в этом году.
Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
