Photo 1672
Сегодня было много подводных съемок, купаний. Сходили на источник в ущелье, набирали воды.
Днем - сиеста с книгой в гамаках…
Тишина, цикады, море тихонько шумит… рай…
16th July 2024
16th Jul 24
Nata
@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
1797
photos
9
followers
9
following
492% complete
View this month »
