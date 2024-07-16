Previous
by natalytry
Сегодня было много подводных съемок, купаний. Сходили на источник в ущелье, набирали воды.
Днем - сиеста с книгой в гамаках…
Тишина, цикады, море тихонько шумит… рай…
16th July 2024 16th Jul 24

Nata

