Photo 1681
С утра пробежка в парке.
Гренки приготовила.
Машинку помыла.
Ездила в Львовское, съемка 50-летия со дня свадьбы свекров ОлиК.
Просто шикарно!!!
И люди, и программа, и компания!!!
Вечером прогулка по сельхозу
27th July 2024
27th Jul 24
Nata
@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
