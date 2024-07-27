Previous
by natalytry
С утра пробежка в парке.
Гренки приготовила.
Машинку помыла.
Ездила в Львовское, съемка 50-летия со дня свадьбы свекров ОлиК.
Просто шикарно!!!
И люди, и программа, и компания!!!
Вечером прогулка по сельхозу
Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
