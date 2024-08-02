Previous
by natalytry
Photo 1690

Потерять в поле сережку - выполнено.
(Потом съездила нашла).
Дела домашние, дети бесятся, катаемся на квадрике, чилл…
Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
