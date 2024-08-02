Sign up
Photo 1690
Потерять в поле сережку - выполнено.
(Потом съездила нашла).
Дела домашние, дети бесятся, катаемся на квадрике, чилл…
2nd August 2024
2nd Aug 24
Nata
@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
1814
photos
10
followers
9
following
