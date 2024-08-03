Previous
Ливень и солнце by natalytry
Photo 1691

Ливень и солнце

Утром шикарный завтрак - гренки со сметанкой, вареньем, с кофе - в беседке любимой.
Днем поливали молодой сад - умучила деток. А тут и ливень!!!
Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
