by natalytry
Сегодня очень близко подплывал дельфин, такое удовольствие! Купание, отдых, сборы ближе к обеду и дорога домой. Вечером прогулка с сыном по дендрарию, мороженое в Табрисе и домой.
19th August 2024

Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
