На прогулке by natalytry
Photo 1719

На прогулке

Утром долгая чудесная прогулка без Леи до Кубани.
Днем чилл и книга. Вечером в беседке вкусное дзынь.
13th September 2024

Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
