by natalytry
Photo 1720

Ранний подъем, и в Благу!!
Встреча с Ромой-Авг и Вовой-Катей, чудесный день бандой! Готовила выловленных крабов, много общались и смеялись. Ночной костер. Жизнь, ты чудесная такая!! Благодарю...
14th September 2024 14th Sep 24

Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
Photo Details

