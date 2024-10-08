Sign up
Previous
Photo 1686
Когда ты самая восхитительная, и знаешь об этом
Утро и день насыщенны домашними делами. И стирка, и уборка, и шила, и тд.
Днем прогулка с басей.
Вечером онлайн прогулка с Лю. Отлично посмеялись.
Спа-душ с музыкой, танцевать хочется!! Зову в гости Светика
8th October 2024
8th Oct 24
0
0
Nata
@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
1686
photos
10
followers
10
following
1679
1680
1681
1682
1683
1684
1685
1686
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
8th October 2024 10:05am
