Любимое: "город белых машин, вы говорите?"))

Утром общее видеопоздравление для Романа ЧД.
Порядки навела, нарядилась - зеленое платье.
Тори Рамен.
К Ивану в автосервис.
Вечером чилл.
16th October 2024 16th Oct 24

Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
