Previous
Next
by natalytry
Photo 1736

Утром домашние дела переделала: уборка, стирка, завтрак, котлетки на обед.
За тэном скатала на Кирова.
И Ябл-Шосс: ши-кар-но!
13th November 2024 13th Nov 24

Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
499% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact