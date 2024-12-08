Sign up
Photo 1798
Утром супер прогулка с собаками до любимой кофейни по полям. Днём готовится к вечернему празднику. Приехали гости, поздравляли с днём рождения, чудесно пообщались!
8th December 2024
8th Dec 24
Nata
@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
2143
photos
10
followers
8
following
587% complete
View this month »
2136
2137
2138
2139
2140
2141
2142
2143
Views
0
Album
365
Taken
13th December 2024 3:35pm
Privacy
Public
