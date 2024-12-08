Previous
by natalytry
Photo 1798

Утром супер прогулка с собаками до любимой кофейни по полям. Днём готовится к вечернему празднику. Приехали гости, поздравляли с днём рождения, чудесно пообщались!
8th December 2024

Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
