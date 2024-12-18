Previous
by natalytry
Photo 1767

Утром домашние дела, собраться и Млкн.
Помыть машину.
Вкусно покушать заехать в Мечту.
И чудесный съезд в сторону)))
Через ПатрикМари на куб наб - домой.. жизнь кайф
18th December 2024 18th Dec 24

Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
