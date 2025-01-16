Previous
by natalytry
Photo 1733

Утром на Монтажников на лазерную эпиляцию, первый сеанс.
В магнит за продуктами и домой.
Силы кончились, самочувствие ухудшилось - поездку в Млкн отменила.
Навели с сыном порядок на школьном столе.
И отдыхать… лечиться…
16th January 2025 16th Jan 25

Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
