Photo 1733
Утром на Монтажников на лазерную эпиляцию, первый сеанс.
В магнит за продуктами и домой.
Силы кончились, самочувствие ухудшилось - поездку в Млкн отменила.
Навели с сыном порядок на школьном столе.
И отдыхать… лечиться…
16th January 2025
16th Jan 25
Nata
@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
1734
photos
9
followers
9
following
475% complete
View this month »
1727
1728
1729
1730
1731
1732
1733
1734
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
16th January 2025 10:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
