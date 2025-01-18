Previous
by natalytry
Photo 1735

Утром выспалась, котлетки с пюре приготовила, душ укладка и вперед!
Мртн, Костя автосервис - замена гидронатяжителя.
Через хинкалыча домой.
Маникюр обновить, ванную с пеной принять.
Кааайф!!!
18th January 2025 18th Jan 25

Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
475% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact