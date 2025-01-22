Previous
by natalytry
Photo 1739

Домашние дела.
К часовому мастеру в Дом Книги.
Шанхай посмотрела с видом на дорогущую КубаноНабережную.
Млкн.
Трещинка на стекле - завтра чинить.
Домой через Озон.
Вкусный ужин приготовила, компотик сварила - под музычку. Кайф! Настроение огонь!
22nd January 2025 22nd Jan 25

Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
