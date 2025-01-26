Previous
by natalytry
Photo 1758

Сегодня была снова прекрасная поездка в горы: в благодать, а мы в этот раз гуляли по территории: там попугаи и чудесная погода. Потом в дом мёда – дегустация, вкусно! В горы, снегоход, покатушки! Чудесный день!
26th January 2025 26th Jan 25

Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
View this month »

Photo Details

Jackie Snider
Great picture! You have captured happiness.
February 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
