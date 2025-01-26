Sign up
Photo 1758
Сегодня была снова прекрасная поездка в горы: в благодать, а мы в этот раз гуляли по территории: там попугаи и чудесная погода. Потом в дом мёда – дегустация, вкусно! В горы, снегоход, покатушки! Чудесный день!
26th January 2025
26th Jan 25
1
0
Nata
@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
1791
photos
9
followers
9
following
490% complete
View this month »
1784
1785
1786
1787
1788
1789
1790
1791
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
26th January 2025 3:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Jackie Snider
Great picture! You have captured happiness.
February 28th, 2025
