by natalytry
Photo 1774

Утром вкусный завтрак, до Кати, покосить ей волосы и обсудить дела.
Хлеб купила, котлетки пожарила.
Млкн, и Ябл-Шосс.
Релакс полный
20th February 2025

Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
