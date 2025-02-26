Sign up
Previous
Photo 1782
Заболела, выздоравливаю
Сплю. Читаю. Лежу.
Ни сил, ни настроения - и так тоже бывает.
Утром напилась таблеток, заварила чай в термосе, с травами, медом и лимоном.
Днём сварила компот и пью
26th February 2025
26th Feb 25
Nata
@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
26th February 2025 10:01pm
