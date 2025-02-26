Previous
Заболела, выздоравливаю by natalytry
Photo 1782

Заболела, выздоравливаю

Сплю. Читаю. Лежу.
Ни сил, ни настроения - и так тоже бывает.
Утром напилась таблеток, заварила чай в термосе, с травами, медом и лимоном.
Днём сварила компот и пью
Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
