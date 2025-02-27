Previous
У деток Масленица by natalytry
Photo 1786

У деток Масленица

Встала в 6 утра - напекла блинчиков.
Днем Кате видео наконец-то сделала, с кучей корректировок.
Сил невозможно мало…
Сонно и муторно
Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
