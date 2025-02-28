Previous
Добавила антибиотики by natalytry
Photo 1783

Ночь тяжелая была.
Морозило, трясло, температура.
Сил все так же мало.
Из радостей: заказ продуктов - современное благо человечества.
Вова купил мне таблетки и принес, сварил мне варенички. Ну какая радость!

Последний день зимы ❤️
Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
