Previous
Photo 1783
Добавила антибиотики
Ночь тяжелая была.
Морозило, трясло, температура.
Сил все так же мало.
Из радостей: заказ продуктов - современное благо человечества.
Вова купил мне таблетки и принес, сварил мне варенички. Ну какая радость!
Последний день зимы ❤️
28th February 2025
28th Feb 25
Nata
@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
