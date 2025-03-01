Previous
Бо-ле-ю by natalytry
Бо-ле-ю

Ужас ужасный.
Самочувствие бе, настроение бе.
И погода под стать - где весна???
Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
