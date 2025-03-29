Previous
Домооооой!!! by natalytry
Домооооой!!!

Долгая дорога домой, в книгах, чтении, сне…
И встречал меня мой любимый… ночной перрон, красивый мужчина ждет, с цветами… Божеееее…. Спасибо тебе за эту жизнь…
Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
