by natalytry
Photo 1889

Подъем в 4-30, больше не смогла уснуть. Подъём и пошла готовить и завтрак, и обед сразу. Собрались и до станицы! Там планировалось навести порядок, но по факту просто потрясающее времяпровождение)))
16th April 2025 16th Apr 25

Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
