by natalytry
Photo 1917

Супер день! Сначала поездка в Кабардинку в Старый Парк: боже, какое это чудесное место! Нагулялись, нафотографировались, наполнились. И поход к затонувшему кораблю Рио, где шикарный пикник, фотосессия, отличное настроение!
11th May 2025 11th May 25

Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
Photo Details

