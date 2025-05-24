Previous
by natalytry
Утром погуляли с Леей до Кубани за Х-Фитом, на разведку. Маки цветут, красота! К вечеру в Млкн, заехать к Псекупсу. Настроение огонь!!!
Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
