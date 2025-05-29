Previous
by natalytry
Ранний подъём, отвезти на ВВК в район КП. Дождаться и до станицы. Там режим лайт, с дневным сном под мультик. Дома как тряпочка: горизонтальное, книга и ноль сил…
Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
