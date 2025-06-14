Previous
К озеру Псенодах by natalytry
Photo 1983

К озеру Псенодах

Туда обратно путь составляет 15 км. Невероятные красивые виды, зелёные альпийские луга, цветы, и тут же снежники. Не просто было идти… само озеро не очень впечатляет, но виды по пути – восхитительны! Сложно, красиво.
14th June 2025 14th Jun 25

Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
