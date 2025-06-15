Sign up
Photo 1984
Снег 15 июня
Последний день путешествия был испытанием. И моральным, и физическим. Много нервов, холодно, неизвестно что делать. Отсиживались в домике егеря. На обратном пути уделались полностью. И долгая дорога домой.
15th June 2025
15th Jun 25
Nata
@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
2149
photos
10
followers
8
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 7 Pro
Taken
15th June 2025 9:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
