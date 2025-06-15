Previous
Next
Снег 15 июня by natalytry
Photo 1984

Снег 15 июня

Последний день путешествия был испытанием. И моральным, и физическим. Много нервов, холодно, неизвестно что делать. Отсиживались в домике егеря. На обратном пути уделались полностью. И долгая дорога домой.
15th June 2025 15th Jun 25

Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
588% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact