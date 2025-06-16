Sign up
Photo 1950
Оджахури с креветками и соусом том-ям
Рано утром доехали, всего часок поспала, а сколько сил много! Несколько больших стирок после поездки, уборка, готовка. Вечером встреча, прокатиться по городу, в Бородашвили шикарный ужин! Счастливая домой
16th June 2025
16th Jun 25
Nata
@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
1950
photos
10
followers
9
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
16th June 2025 8:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
