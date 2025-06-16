Previous
Оджахури с креветками и соусом том-ям by natalytry
Photo 1950

Оджахури с креветками и соусом том-ям

Рано утром доехали, всего часок поспала, а сколько сил много! Несколько больших стирок после поездки, уборка, готовка. Вечером встреча, прокатиться по городу, в Бородашвили шикарный ужин! Счастливая домой
16th June 2025 16th Jun 25

Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
534% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact