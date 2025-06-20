Sign up
Где ты?
Утром до города и по двум адресам - собрать 100 шин.
Дома приготовила суп том-ям, прикольно получилось!!!
Днем отдых.
Вечером с Лю на телефоне прогулка по полям сельхоза.
11тыс шагов
20th June 2025
20th Jun 25
Nata
@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
