Где ты? by natalytry
Photo 1954

Где ты?

Утром до города и по двум адресам - собрать 100 шин.
Дома приготовила суп том-ям, прикольно получилось!!!
Днем отдых.
Вечером с Лю на телефоне прогулка по полям сельхоза.
11тыс шагов
20th June 2025 20th Jun 25

Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
