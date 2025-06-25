Previous
by natalytry
Photo 1994

Вернулись со станицы.
Днём домашние дела.
Вечером ябл-шосс и мой космос…
Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
