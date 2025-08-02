Previous
by natalytry
Photo 1993

Ранний подъем, в машину, платная дорога и ЧД!
Море холодное. Люлей на стоянке мало. Кайф!!!
Впервые в этом году доехали.
Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
