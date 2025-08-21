Previous
Next
by natalytry
Photo 2012

Сегодня остаемся на месте. Лазила по горам, ходили с Вовой к снежников, обедали, готовили, отдыхали.
21st August 2025 21st Aug 25

Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
553% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact