Previous
Next
Прямая как стрела долгая дорога by natalytry
Photo 2081

Прямая как стрела долгая дорога

Подъём 4 утра, и в путь! Заезжали в элисту, покушали в кафе в советском стиле. И до Краснодара. Душевное общение, шикарное настроение, самое лучшая на свете компания…
Боже, спасибо тебе за эту жизнь…
20th September 2025 20th Sep 25

Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
606% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact