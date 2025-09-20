Sign up
Photo 2081
Прямая как стрела долгая дорога
Подъём 4 утра, и в путь! Заезжали в элисту, покушали в кафе в советском стиле. И до Краснодара. Душевное общение, шикарное настроение, самое лучшая на свете компания…
Боже, спасибо тебе за эту жизнь…
20th September 2025
20th Sep 25
Nata
@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
