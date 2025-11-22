Previous
by natalytry
Вечером нарядилась, забрала Алену, скатали до Саратовской и обслужили кофейню. Потом по мне, посидеть посплетничать и вкусного выпить))) самую малость
Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
