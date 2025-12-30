Sign up
Previous
Photo 2154
ИИ творит чудеса
Встала, порядки навела, вкуснейшие фрикадельки приготовила на обед. Вову отправила в магазин за продуктами. Собралась и на работу. Сходила до ключника, сделала два запасных ключа от ночного замка. Покупателей немного.
…
30th December 2025
30th Dec 25
Nata
@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
