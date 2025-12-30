Previous
ИИ творит чудеса by natalytry
ИИ творит чудеса

Встала, порядки навела, вкуснейшие фрикадельки приготовила на обед. Вову отправила в магазин за продуктами. Собралась и на работу. Сходила до ключника, сделала два запасных ключа от ночного замка. Покупателей немного.
30th December 2025 30th Dec 25

Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
