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by natalytry
Photo 2265

Лечусь, пока результатов не очень видно. Самочувствие плохое, сил вообще нет. Отлеживаюсь.
Вечером сын уехал в станицу.
Приехал милый.
И как-то настроение сразу вверх))))
20th March 2026 20th Mar 26

Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
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