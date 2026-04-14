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by natalytry
Photo 2290

День был неинтересным, дурацким, до тех пор, пока не приехал милый. Сводил меня за вкусняшками, накормил меня, вкусно напоил. Наобнимал. Волшебник 🥹🥹🥹
14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
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