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Photo 2290
День был неинтересным, дурацким, до тех пор, пока не приехал милый. Сводил меня за вкусняшками, накормил меня, вкусно напоил. Наобнимал. Волшебник 🥹🥹🥹
14th April 2026
14th Apr 26
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Nata
@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
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17th April 2026 4:35pm
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