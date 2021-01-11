Previous
Evenings walks by naturesbeauty
23 / 365

Evenings walks

The light is so beautiful in the evening especially in winter! My dog absolutely loves snow and winter. Its a good reminder to appreciate the beauty and simplicity of this season.
11th January 2021 11th Jan 21

Sarah

@naturesbeauty
Hi I'm Sarah! This is the first time I have done a project like this and I'm excited to try something new!
