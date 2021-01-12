Previous
Ancient Magnolia by naturesbeauty
24 / 365

Ancient Magnolia

I love magnolias! This is a photo from spring last year showing the majestic beauty of these beautiful flowers! I recently read that magnolias are so old that they are not pollinated by bees but a beetle. How interesting!
Sarah

@naturesbeauty
Lesley ace
I love them too. This one is beautiful
January 13th, 2021  
