Perfectly imperfect by naturesbeauty
26 / 365

Perfectly imperfect

I love this dahlia. I was supposed to be a certain way but came out different. Finding beauty in being different.
14th January 2021 14th Jan 21

Sarah

@naturesbeauty
Hi I'm Sarah! This is the first time I have done a project like this and I'm excited to try something new! I am hoping...
8% complete

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
It's beautiful and unique!
January 19th, 2021  
