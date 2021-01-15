Previous
Missing my treatment room by naturesbeauty
27 / 365

Missing my treatment room

I miss my holistic healing space so much. Due to lockdown measures I have been closed since the end of december.
15th January 2021 15th Jan 21

Sarah

@naturesbeauty
Hi I'm Sarah! This is the first time I have done a project like this and I'm excited to try something new!
8% complete

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
I got my first deep tissue massage last Thursday. OMG! Can't wait for the next one. Hope you're back up and running very soon.
January 19th, 2021  
