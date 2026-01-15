Previous
Vinyl Test by ncjw
4 / 365

Vinyl Test

First shot with a new-to-me, 50+ year old Nikkor-P Auto 105mm f/2.5 lens
15th January 2026 15th Jan 26

NCJW

@ncjw
