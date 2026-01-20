Sign up
20 / 365
Jones
The oldest laboratory still in continuous use.
20th January 2026
20th Jan 26
0
0
NCJW
@ncjw
32
photos
0
followers
0
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z50_2
Taken
20th January 2026 3:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
old
,
harbor
,
laboratory
,
nikonz50ii
