NGC 1499 - The California Nebula by ncjw
33 / 365

NGC 1499 - The California Nebula

Didn't notice the clouds rolling in until it was almost too late. Managed to pull this out of the 50 or so shots I ended up with.
4th February 2026 4th Feb 26

NCJW

@ncjw
