Beaver Creek by ncnewfiegirl
Beaver Creek

Today I took a quick walk in the misty rain and pondered how very much I need to learn.
3rd January 2020 3rd Jan 20

JosieWhaley

ace
@ncnewfiegirl
2020 I am challenging myself to learn black and white photography this year. To say I am a beginner is an understatement so learning and improving...
