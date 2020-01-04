Sign up
4 / 365
A man and his best friend
Having to use a photo from yesterday’s walk as it rained fairly heavily today
4th January 2020
4th Jan 20
JosieWhaley
ace
@ncnewfiegirl
2020 I am challenging myself to learn black and white photography this year. To say I am a beginner is an understatement so learning and improving...
1
2
3
4
11
12
13
14
1
2
3
4
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Black and White
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
3rd January 2020 4:48pm
blackandwhite
nikon
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice feel to this photo - fav
January 5th, 2020
